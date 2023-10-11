First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $462.84 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $462.84 million and approximately $1.96 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 462,728,171 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 456,726,178.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00055843 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,065,130,094.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

