Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.35 and last traded at C$13.44. Approximately 113,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 529,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.13.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.38. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

