ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.64

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 10869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

