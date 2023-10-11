ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.64

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 10869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.