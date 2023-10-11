E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. 178,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 219,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89.

Get E3 Lithium alerts:

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.