Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DD opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

