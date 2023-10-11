Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $57.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 2.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

