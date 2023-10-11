Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

