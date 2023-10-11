Bank OZK Sells 942 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

