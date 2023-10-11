Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $62,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.