BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $354.20 million and $12.24 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002452 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

