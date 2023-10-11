Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after buying an additional 1,428,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,868,000 after buying an additional 727,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,874,000 after acquiring an additional 230,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIOO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

