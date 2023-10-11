Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.91. 17,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

