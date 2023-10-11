Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 4,000 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,221. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

