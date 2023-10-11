CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

IGR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

