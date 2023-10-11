CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
IGR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.21.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
