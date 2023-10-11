Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Block comprises 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 5,147,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,255,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

