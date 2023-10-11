Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,710,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EGP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.21. 35,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average is $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.04 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

