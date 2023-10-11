Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

PH stock opened at $397.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

