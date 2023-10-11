Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks stock opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

