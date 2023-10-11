Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

