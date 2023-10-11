Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

