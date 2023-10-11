Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

