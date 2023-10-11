Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.