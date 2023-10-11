Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lessened by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

