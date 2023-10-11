Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.