State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

CHTR stock opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $457.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.