Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

