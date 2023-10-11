Rosenbaum Jay D. Takes $240,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 158.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.99 and its 200 day moving average is $380.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

