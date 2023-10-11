Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,253 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.