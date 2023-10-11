Moreno Evelyn V Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

GD opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

