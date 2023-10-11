Moreno Evelyn V Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.47.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

