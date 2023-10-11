Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 240 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

