Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

