Rosenbaum Jay D. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

