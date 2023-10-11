Moreno Evelyn V Buys 236 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.00.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $641.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.19. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

