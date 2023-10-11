Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,511 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $274.55 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

