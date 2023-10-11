Rosenbaum Jay D. Invests $210,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

