Moreno Evelyn V Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.