14,695 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 48.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $1.00 to $0.95 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

