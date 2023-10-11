Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $864.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $853.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

