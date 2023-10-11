Moreno Evelyn V Sells 610 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.