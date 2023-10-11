Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.