Empirical Finance LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

