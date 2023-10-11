Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 8,757 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $267.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

