Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

