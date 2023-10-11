Connolly Sarah T. Has $514,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $139.66 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.