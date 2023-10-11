Empirical Finance LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.