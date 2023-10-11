ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

