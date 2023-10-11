CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 4.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $63,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $135.28. 44,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $111.27 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

