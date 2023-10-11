Cohen Lawrence B Sells 430 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 350,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,186. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

