Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

